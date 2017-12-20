NEF enrolls 2,342 students, develop vocational curriculum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Board of Governors of National Education Foundation (NEF) has successfully enrolled 2,342 students under Vocational Schools Project (VSP) and developed vocational curriculum for Class-6 and Class-7.

This was disclosed during a 22nd meeting of the Board of Governor of National Education Foundation (NEF).

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The meeting also discussed Vocational Schools Project and Sustainability of Community Model Schools program.

A model book on technical education for class-7 was also presented by NEF in the meeting.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman appreciated the NEF and said that there was a great need for promoting technical and vocational education in the country.