Neelum Jhelum Project 68km tunnels excavation to be completed by April

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): The 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower

Project is scheduled to attain a major landmark, when the second

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will achieve breakthrough of the Right

Headrace Tunnel during the last week of April, marking the completion

of excavation of over 68-kilometer long tunnel system of the project.

The breakthrough of Left Head Race Tunnel has already been

achieved in October 2016.

To review the ongoing construction work on various sites of

the project, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) Thursday visited the under

construction Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project in Azad Jammu and

Kashmir (AJ&K).

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that it is a

matter of satisfaction that overall progress on the project as

of now is 92 per cent, and the project is heading towards its

completion in accordance with the stipulated work plan.

During his visit to the headrace tunnel, the Chairman was

briefed that following excavation of the tunnels, the waterway

system will enter the final phase which is scheduled to be

completed in seven months.

Thereafter, the tunnels will be ready to divert water from

Dam site to the Power House. It was further briefed that impounding

of the Reservoir will commence during October this year.

Interacting with the field staff, the Chairman said that

once completed, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project will be an

engineering marvel of the century.

It is worth mentioning that the first unit of the project

is planned to commence electricity generation by end February

2018, second in March and the third and fourth in April 2018.

The project will contribute about 5 billion units of

electricity to the National Grid every year.