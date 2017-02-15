Neelum Jhelum hydropower project to be ready by February next

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): The Neelum Jhelum hydroelectric project will be ready for inauguration on February 28 next year, the Prime Minister was briefed by officials on Wednesday.

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt Gen

Lieutenant General (Retd) Muzammil Hussain updated Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on ongoing electricity projects here at the PM

House.

The Prime Minister had tasked the newly appointed Chairman WAPDA to speed up execution of crucially significant hydro power projects, meeting the deadlines set for their completion.

The left tunnel connection of the Neelum Jhelum project was completed by October 23, 2016 while the right tunnel connection will be completed by April 30, 2017.

The project’s dry test is scheduled for December 2017 while the wet test will be undertaken by February 1 next year by generating electricity and start earning revenue of US$15 million.

The second unit of Neelum Jhelum will be operational by March 15, 2018 while the 3rd and 4th unit by April 15.

The Chairman further briefed that speedy execution was underway on Kachhi Canal Project which consist of main canal and distribution system.

The project will provide irrigation water to an area of 72,000 acres in Dera Bugti, after its completion in August this year.

A total of 9,917 acres of land acquisition will be completed by May 2017 for the 2,160 MW Dasu hydro power project.

The ground-breaking of main works on Dasu project by the Prime

Minister will be performed in June 2017 and the project will be completed at cost of US$ 4,300 million.

The Golen Gol hydro project will produce electricity three times more than the requirements of Chitral. This run of the river project is located on Golen Gol Nullah, a majority tributary of Mastuj River.

The project will have a 3.8 km long tunnel with an installed capacity of 108 MW to be completed with a cost of Rs 29.077 billion by December 2017.

Tarbela 4th Extension Project will enhance the capacity of the project from 3,478 MW to 4,888 MW and the first unit of the extension will be commissioned in December 2017. The 2nd and 3rd units will be commissioned by the mid of 2018.