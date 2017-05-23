Need for close cooperation between Pakistan, USA emphasized

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): The need for close cooperation between

Pakistan and the United States of America emphasized for combating terrorism and having long lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry,

said this while speaking at the Department of International Studies, University of St Thomas (under the ‘Distinguished Diplomat Program’ (DDP) and Baker’s Institute for Public Policy, Rice University, which is one of the top ranking think tanks in the US, a press release received here on Tuesday said.

The ambassador said the challenges facing both the countries in

form of Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and the security situation in Afghanistan also provided an opportunity for future cooperation and engagement.

“Pakistan and US need to build on their commonalities to further

strengthen bilateral relationship”, he added.

While referring to the situation in Afghanistan, the ambassador

highlighted Pakistan’s efforts towards achieving peace in Afghanistan and remarked that there is a need to find a political solution to Afghanistan.

He said a sovereign, stable and prosperous Afghanistan is vital to

peace in Pakistan and the region.

The ambassador said the relationship between USA and Pakistan

covering the seven decades of bilateral relationship.

He highlighted the evolution of the relationship from security oriented

relationship to a deeper more dynamic and multifaceted relationship in which cooperation is taking place across multiple fields spanning from agriculture to industry, education to energy and from trade and investment to healthcare.

Ambassador Chaudhry recalled the close cooperation between the two

countries and the successes they garnered during the Cold War era and also shed light on the unprecedented level of cooperation in the Post 9/11 scenario.

He highlighted that while the relationship between Pakistan and USA has

seen its ups and downs, however, both countries have continued to engage and cooperate with each other for long sustained periods and history has testified that both have been more successful whenever they worked together.

The ambassador also apprised the audience about the positive

developments inside Pakistan including the successful security operations and the increasing economic opportunities.

He highlighted the significant improvement within Pakistan’s stock

market, foreign exchange reserves, foreign investment and enhanced credit ratings of the country. The evens were also attended by a number of students, faculty members, media personnel and other distinguished guests.