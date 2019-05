ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):The National Economic Council (NEC) on Wednesday approved National Development Outlay 2019-20 amounting to Rs 1.837 trillion including Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and Provincial Annual Development Programmes (ADPs).



The NEC meeting, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reviewed Annual Plan 2018-19 and the proposed Annual Plan 2019-20.