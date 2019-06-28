UNITED NATIONS, Jun 28 (APP):Around 1,600 migrant children were reported dead or missing between 2014 and 2018 – an average of almost one every day – but many more go unrecorded, a new UN report revealed on Friday.

The report “Fatal Journeys 4” from the International Organization for Migration’s Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC), in collaboration with the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, highlights the need for better data on migrant deaths and disappearances, particularly for children; one of the most vulnerable groups of migrants.

“The lack of data on the ages, characteristics and vulnerabilities of missing migrant children creates serious protection gaps”, Frank Laczko, Director of the Centre, said. “It makes it very difficult to create programs and policies designed to protect them.”