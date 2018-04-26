NDU delegation visits High Commission London

LONDON, Apr 26 (APP):A group comprising faculty and course participants of the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, headed by Lt Gen Majid Ehsan, HI(M), President National Defence University, currently on a Foreign Study Tour of the UK, visited the Pakistan High Commission here the other day.

A statement of the High Commission issued here Thursday said that while welcoming the delegation, Syed Ibne Abbas, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom (UK), briefed them on socio-economic as well as political developments taking place in the UK.

He also briefed the delegates on various aspects of the Pakistan-UK bilateral relations as well as the post Brexit scenario and opportunities for Pakistan.

The High Commissioner informed the participants that under the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD), the bilateral relations have become institutionalized and more inclusive, and are on an upward trajectory.

Speaking about the changing dynamics of diplomacy in the present age, he updated the participants on the functioning and responsibilities of the Mission.

The briefing concluded with a Q&A session.The delegation was later hosted over a dinner.

The visit programme of the delegation covered a wide range of activities including briefings at the Ministry of Defence, Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), Houses of Parliament, Oxford University, Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO), International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) and Northwood Headquarters.