NDMA sets up camp at Chaman border to assist people

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a camp at Chaman border point for the people who fled their homes at Pak-Afghan border.

Talking to VOA, Camp’s in charge said that they have set up eighty tents in the camp and twenty eight families shifted to the camp yesterday.

He said that they have received necessary commodities from Pakistan Disaster Management Authority that will be distributed among those who will come to the camp.

Responding to a question about medical facilities, the in charge said that doctors have also been assigned to the camp for people’s treatment. In case of serious patients, we will transport them to civil hospital, he added.

According to district officials, the administration is prepared for receiving more people to the camp.