NCHD to establish over 12,000 schools in country: Chairperson NCHD

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would establish over 12,000 schools soon to promote the primary education in the country.

This was stated by Chairperson of NCHD Razina Alam Khan in the meeting of Senate Standing Committee of the Functional Committee on Problems of less developed areas.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar. Senators including Samina Abid, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Gianchand, Chairperson of NCHD and officials attended the meeting.

She said that 70% schools would be established in the less developed areas of the country and Senate Body recommended that NCHD should establish schools in Dera Bugti, Kohlo, and Sherani Districts.

Senate body recommended the expansion of financial resources for education and literacy keeping in view the fundamental need of the people.

The Senate Body also showed the concern over the performance of NCHD and establishing schools in the developed areas of the country.

Chairperson NCHD informed the committee that in the surrounding areas of the capital the ratio of education is very low and established schools by NCHD.

Karachi city is also included in the less developed areas of the country and 16 schools of NCHD working there, she added.

Chairman Committee Usman Kakar said that “if Karachi city is included in the list of less developed areas of the state than which city of the country is developed”.

1649 schools establish in Punjab but only 200 schools in Balochistan while 24 schools established in Tharparkar while 505 schools in Nawab Shah,which is discrimination with the less developed areas of the country, Usman added.

Usman Khan said that NCHD has facilitated only the developed areas of the country and ignored the deserving regions of the state.

To a question, Razina informed the Senate body that in the less developed areas of Balochistan there is no middle class lady teacher available for teaching.

NCHD facing problems for seeking the teachers in Balochistan, Razina said that NCHD was already proving the equipment and tools for the promotion of special education to disabled children in the far flung areas of the country.

She said that in District Chitral government has established basic health unit for the treatment of disables children. Hash Group also working for the promotion of education through its organization “Umeed-e-Noor”.

She said that UNICEF also providing technical and instruments in the different schools,

The annual budget has been reduced which was creating problems due to the lack of funds and monitoring system is too much strong of NCHD.

NCHD would provide the training to promote the vegetables growing , poultry forming in the less developed areas of the country.

NCHD is working with the vision of 2025 to increase the ratio of education across the country while collective efforts were needed to promote the education across the country.

NCHD had inked an MOU with Hashoo Foundation in order to joined hands for achieving SDG 4 in the country.