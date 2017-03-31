NCHD starts massive enrollment campaign from April 1

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is starting a massive enrollment campaign through its Literacy Centers and Non-formal Feeder schools from April 1.

Chairperson NCHD former Senator Razina Alam Khan addressing the

45th NCHD Commission’s meeting Friday said they prepared accelerated

syllabus for out of school children, keeping in view their needs for

skill and technical training.

The meeting was attended by Roshan K Bharucha, Dr Sono Khangrani, Saba Gul Khattak, Dr Mubashar Bhatti, Omar Hamid Khan Senior Joint Secretary Education, Dr Tashfeen Khan, Ijaz Mehdi representative from Finance Ministry and head of departments of NCHD, a press release said.

She said last year the NCHD enrolled 82,166 out of school children

and this year because of inadequate space in the Non-formal

schools our minimum target was 60,000 children.

She said robust monitoring and evaluation system for real

time monitoring was in place and third party validation was also being

planned.

Razina Alam said the multi grade teaching requires specific training and expertise, for that the NCHD was establishing a National Training Institute for literacy in Islamabad manned by hardcore professionals of Non-Formal Education (NFE).

She acknowledged the need for an institutional response to the

pertinent and critical position of NFE in provision of learning opportunities to marginalized people, especially women of remote and backward areas.

Both bilateral and multilateral development partners were supporting the NCHD’s initiatives in the areas of literacy and the NFE, she said.

Present government of PML-N had taken initiatives for building concrete educational foundation of the country and gave considerable attention to promotion of education, she informed.

In this connection it was encouraging to note the decrease in out of school children from 24 million to 22.6 million and enhanced net enrollment rate from 72 percent to 77 percent during the last three years alongwith increase of students in the public sector schools, she added.

Total gross enrollment of all sectors and levels of education increased from 44.4 million to 47.5 million, she further added.

According to United Nations Human Development Index Report 2016, Pakistan had made improvement in its HDI ranking, she informed.

The report shows that 63 percent Pakistanis are satisfied with their living standards in 2014 -15, she added.

She said Pakistan among other countries of the world had signed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Goal four of Sustainable Development Goals relates to quality education and lifelong learning.

Various levels and dimensions of monitoring frameworks had been defined to better monitor the SDGs-4 at national and global levels, she added.

The monitoring system that provides in-depth specifics of education system, provided greater opportunities to policy makers for their unique circumstance and development priorities, she further added.

As Pakistan was unable to achieve the Education for all agenda by 2015, the pounding significance and unfinished business of Education For All would be integral part of new agenda and in this connection significant improvement had been witnessed, she informed.

Learning through accelerated courses was the only way today to

cater for 22.6 million out of school children and 57 million

illiterates, which was a challenging factor for all the stakeholders

involved in education and policy makers, she observed.

The Accelerated Learning modules and condensed syllabus would

provide out of school children a second chance/opportunity to take part in educational activities, she viewed.

The chairperson expressed her concern over the fact that 44

percent of the children between the ages of 5-16 were out of school

and out of 26 million children who were enrolled while only 32

percent reach the matriculation level.

Discussing the grim educational statistic in Pakistan, chairperson NCHD said the primary net enrollment was 77 percent out of which 32 percent were dropouts.

She said more girls were out of school, 49 percent as compared to 40 percent of boys.

She said the NCHD along with other stakeholders with the Vision 2025

under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would implement plans to increase primary school enrollment and completion rate to 100 percent along with 90 percent achievement of literacy rate, as the PML N’s

manifesto also envisages “eradicating illiteracy on war footings”.

Commission members were briefed about the status of education

programme its ongoing projects, evaluation of the NCHD programme by Core

Committee, NCHD future plans, establishment of 2000 Adult

Literacy Centers through Pakistan Human Development Fund and 3000

Functional Literacy Centers approved by Planning Commission in all

the provinces for the age of 15 to 45 years, Prison Literacy Programme

in 99 jails of Pakistan, establishment of National Training

Institute, Training of Feeder Teachers and establishment of 50 Non

Formal Basic Education Schools in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The commission’s members appreciated the efforts of the NCHD in

the NFE and Women Empowerment and said low literacy rate was to be

addressed effectively and continue putting in hard work and

dedication.

It was also stressed that staff promotion and career planning

issues were to be addressed on priority basis.