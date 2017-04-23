NCHD running 6,581 Feeder Schools with 310,146 students enrollment

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): National Commission for Human
Development (NCHD), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional
Training is running 6,581 Feeder Schools where 310,146 students
are enrolled.
The NCHD has already started an enrolment campaign using
its literacy centres and informal feeder schools, for Out-Of-School
Children (OOSC).
“An accelerated syllabus has been prepared for out-of-school
children, keeping in view their need for skill and technical
training. Last year, the NCHD enrolled 82,166 OOSC. This year,
because of inadequate space in informal schools, our minimum target
is to enrol 60,000 children,” official sources said here on Sunday.
Highlighting performance of NCHD since year 2013, the sources
said 25 schools have been established through philanthropists while
20 Mobile Based Literacy Centers were established in Khyber Agency
and income generation skills provided to 500 youths of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
Moreover, the sources said NCHD established 100 schools in
Madaris, established nine (09) Adult Literacy Centers (ALCs) in
District Jails of Toba Tek Singh and Kasur while establishment of
50 Non Formal Basic Education (NFBE) facilities with a financial
support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is in
process in rural Islamabad.
The other achievements of NCHD included donor funded projects
with UNECEF in Punjab & KPK on Every Child in School Initiative,
capacity building of employees working in field and establishment
of 88 Community Learning Centers on no cost basis in Punjab and
Balochistan.
The Commission also enrolled 3,055 learners under `Each One
Teach One’ approach, established 89 Voluntary Literacy Centers
in Sindh in which 2,059 learners are enrolled.
The establishment of 6000 ALCs in Pakistan and National
Training Institute in Islamabad is also under process for which
required approval has been accorded.
The NCHD was allocated Rs. 5075 million funds under development
budget during last four years, out of which Rs. 1971 million were
utilized.
Similarly, Rs. 2214 million were allocated under non-
development budget during last four years (2013-14 to 2016-17).
