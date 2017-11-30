NCHD on mission to empower women, children: Razina Alam

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Chairperson, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Razina Alam Khan on Thursday said education and awareness are only way to bring a positive change in attitudes of individuals and society.

The NCHD with other stakeholders was on a mission to empower women and children to become useful citizens of the country.

Addressing senior management meeting here after meeting

with President Mamnoon Hussain, the Chairperson said focus was on educational and training aspects including skill development.

Briefing about her meeting, she said the President has

appreciated skill development training programmes along -with imparting education by NCHD and viewed that the initiatives would provide employment opportunities to illiterates by making them skillful.

“In our programmes we should ensure children are being provided a conducive, healthy and protective environment for learning,” she stressed.

Checking the dropout of children from schools is another gigantic duty of us, she said.

Keeping in view low literacy rate in country, NCHD adopted a two pronged approach to provide access to education i.e. Adult Literacy Programme for mothers and Universal Primary Education through its Feeder Schools in remote areas for un-privileged children.

There are 5,949 formal feeder schools of NCHD functional all over the country with 320,000 enrollment along with 5000 adult literacy centers under process.

Talking about Universal Children’s Day, she said, being a signatory to the United Nations Convention on Rights of the Child (CRC), Pakistan always remained at forefront to advocate, protect and promote child rights.

“Our resolve towards child welfare continues to reflect

in our state policies,” Razina Alam added.

She commended efforts of Ministry of Human Rights for introducing Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act 2016 which clearly states harsh punishment for offences against children including exposure to child abuse and human trafficking.

Regarding NCHD interventions, she said, NCHD had developed many models and initiatives were taken to provide education to all with equal rights and creating opportunities both for girls and boys.

These included establishment of Non-formal Schools in Islamabad in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), running of 100 Madrissa Feeder Schools for mainstreaming children with Universal Primary Education, Community Learning Centers, and School Health Programmes for kids and adult literacy centers at workplace and jails, she said.

It is dire need of time to stand together with our government to provide education to 22.6 million out of School Children in the country making them all bright stars.

It is the time to convert all our commitments, strategies and plans into action and work with true spirit for eradication of illiteracy and rights of children, she stressed.