NCHD initiates skill development programme for illiterate

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): The National Commission for Human Development has initiated Skill Training Programme for the illiterate to make them skillful, Chairperson NCHD Ms. Razina Alam Khan Wednesday said.

The trainees would also be provided micro credit to help them enhance their income, Ms Khan said during her visit to the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo where she met the ambassador and other officers.

According to a press statement, she underlined the vision of the federal government and National Commission for Human Development for enhancement in the literacy rate.

She said that NCHD was also focusing on madaris and educational

institutions in prison, while National Training Institute was being

formed to train teachers for imparting education to the illiterate people.

She appreciated the efforts of the embassy for further strengthening relations between Pakistan and Japan and emphasized for taking benefits from the opportunities and co-operation being extended by Japan in the field of education.

She expressed the resolve that NCHD would also take effective steps in that regard.

Earlier, the Chairperson NCHD and other members of the delegation were given a detailed briefing by Ambassador Farukh Amil.

Highlighting Pak-Japan relations the Ambassador stated that the relations between the two countries had evolved on the principle of mutual respect and dignity.

Japan had progressed with leaps and bounds due to its utmost commitment and dedication to achieve the desired goals in almost every walk of life.

The Ambassador informed the delegation that Japan being the third largest economic power in the world had made unmatchable progress in science and technology and had shared the same with the whole world including Pakistan.

The ambassador highlighted the co-operation extended by Japan to Pakistan in the fields of trade, science, education, social and developmental infrastructure and many other areas.

The Ambassador specially made reference to the bulk of scholarships being offered by Japan for Pakistani students at various educational faculties.