NCHD establishes country’s first teachers training institute

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): National Commission for Human

Development (NCHD) has established National Training Institute (NTI)

to enhance the capabilities of the teachers through training.

An official source told APP here on Friday, the main purpose

of country’s first establishment of NTI is to promote the informal

education and others who are connected with this profession to

enhance people’s capability.

He said the NTI is best institute for teachers training as

they would get modern and multigrade teaching techniques.

To a question, he said 50.70 million children across the

country are un-educated while 20 to 26 million children are out of

schools which is a big challenge for the government.

The NCHD would promote the informal education in the different age

group of children and promote group study.

He said there are so many formal and informal educational

institutions but formal institution are failure to achieve their

target due to the lack of teachers in schools and having no concept

of group education.

The NTI will be responsible to provide the training to all NCHD

teachers, to meet the challenge of international level, adding that

it will provide international level training.

The NTI will also provide training to other teachers of

institution if they want to get the training from it.