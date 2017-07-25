NCC approves first ever National Curriculum Framework

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP): National Curriculum Council (NCC) has
approved first ever National Curriculum Framework (NCF) in its 8th meeting held here on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional
Training Engr. Baligh ur Rehman congratulated NCC for the
historic milestone and said unanimously approved National
Curriculum Framework would provide necessary guidelines for
curriculum development, pedagogical and assessment system in
the country.
National Curriculum Council was constituted under the
consensus decision of Inter Provincial Education Ministers’
Conference (IPEMC), as a national forum for coordination
between the federal government and federating units for
curriculum review and development initiatives. NCC consists of
three members from each province / area representing their
respective education departments, curriculum bureaus and
textbook boards.
While speaking to NCC members, the Minister said that
development of national level policy document on curriculum
framework is an exceptional achievement of the Council and
the members should now strive for development of a Minimum
National Curriculum for the country, as per the mandate given
by IPEMC. He said that after devolution of subject of
education, provinces are allowed to develop their own
curriculum; however a unanimously approved Minimum
National Curriculum would define important contents for
curricula of subjects to be taught throughout the country and
hence would be representative of concerted national effort.
Minister informed Council members that the federal
government has just reviewed and finalized the new curriculum
for ECCE (pre-primary) to class 5 which would be
implemented for federal areas and schools operated by federal
government. Textbooks based on the new curriculum are
expected to be developed by December end of this year, he
added.
The framework document provides broad guidelines on
development of subject curriculum, instructional delivery
system, assessment and testing system and professional
development of teachers.
Earlier, NCC also unanimously approved a document on
Minimum Standards for Quality Education in Pakistan which
sets out minimum national standards for education in seven
broad areas.
