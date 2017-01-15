NCA Youth XI beat Malaysia by 4 wicket in last T20

LAHORE, Jan 15 (APP)- NCA Youth XI beat the touring Malaysian team by

4 wickets in the second and last T20 match here on Sunday at Gaddafi stadium.

Malaysian side opted to bat after winning the toss reached 139

for 6 in allotted 20 overs as the homeside replied with 140 for 6

in 16.5 overs.

NCA XI beat the visiting side 3-0 in the one day series but lost the first T20 by one run and hit back to win the following tie.

The Malaysian side was on a ten day preparatory tour of Pakistan for their home cricket events and ICC tournament in coming months. NCA XI powered by Haris Sohail’s responsible half-century leveled the T20 series 1-1.

The highlight of Malaysian innings was quick fired unbeaten (57) by Vikandeep Singh off 48 balls with seven boundaries. Shafiq Sharif contributed quick fire 34 runs off 25 balls which included four boundaries and two big sixes.

RafiUllah was the most successful bowler for the NCA Youth XI taking

four wickets for 27 in four overs. Chasing 140 to win, NCA Youth XI lost

its two wickets early in the second over, but responsible batting from

Haris Sohail guided the home team to a four-wicket victory over the visitors. Nabi Gul also chipped in with vital 39 off 33 balls which

included four boundaries. For the visitors, Derek Michael took 3 wickets

for 21.

Later, talking to the APP, Abdul Majeed, coach NCA Youth XI said, “We

had made a good comeback in the second match after going down in the first T-20 match early yesterday. The boys had improved their fielding today and restricted the opponents to a small total. The matches had helped us to

see the potential of the young players especially, the players selected

from the remote areas, and I am glad that some players were really good

to represent at the next level in the future”.

Shankar Retinam, Manager Malaysia Cricket team talking to the media thanked PCB for hosting them and the hospitality provided to them during

the tour. “It was an honor to come here and play at the famous Gaddafi stadium. Winning and losing is part of the game, but our players learnt a lot during the ten-day stay here and it was a great exposure for us. Regarding security, I would say, everything is perfectly alright over

here, and we had a great time over here. In fact, we are thinking to

come over here again in April just before the start of the World League

to practice and use the facilities of the NCA”.

Brief scores, Malaysia: 139-6 in 20 overs (Virandeep Singh 57*, 7x4s,

48 balls, Shafiq Sharif 34, 4x4s, 2x6s, 25 balls, RafiUllah 4-27 )

NCA youth XI: 140-6 in 18.5 overs (Haris Sohail 55, 4x4s, 1×6,

48 balls, Nabi Gul 39, 4x4s, 1×6 33 balls, Derek Michael 3-21).

Umpires: Ijaz Ahmed and Adnan Rasheed, Scorer, Waris Bashir