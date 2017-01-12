NCA XI makes clean sweep in one day matches against Malaysia

LAHORE, Jan 12 (APP): NCA Youth XI, rode on a quick fired century (105)
by their captain Nasir Nawaz , beat the visiting Malaysian
team by six wickets in the last one day match to make a clean sweep
of 3-0 in the series here on Thursday at Gadaffi stadium.
The home side won the opening match by seven wickets followed
by six wickets win to outplay the touring side in all departments
of t5he game. The Malaysian side is on a ten day preparatory visit
of Pakistan and they will play two T20 matches.
The touring captain Ahmed Faiz won the toss for third successive
time and elected to bat first. The visitors piled 272 for the loss
of six wickets in 45 overs with Ahmed scoring a magnificent
unbeaten 139. The home side answered with 273 for 4 in 37.3 overs
for a superb win.
The home team inning builder Nasir Nawaz played a breezy knock
to underline his talent with a variety of shots consuming 67 balls, hammering a dozen of fours and three mighty sixes before openers
provided a solid platform to the run chase and scored 50 runs inside
eight overs.
The openers Zaid Alam and Abdullah Shafiq scored 66 and 35, respectively. Zahid stroked five fours and two sixes in 62 balls
to complete a well deserved half century. Muhammad Saleem added 37
Haris Sohail scored 21 off 12 balls with two sixes before getting
out to the leg-spinner Rashid Ahad who took 2 wickets for 64 runs
in nine overs. Rashid two for 64 and Shukir 1 for 42 and Wafiq one
for 46 were the other wicket takers from Malaysia.
Earlier, Malaysian teams’ top scorer Ahmad helped his side to
post a good total, smashing 13 fours and six sixes in 125 balls
and offered maximum resistance by making light of the home bowling. Syahadat Ramly (29) and Syed Aziz (20) were the other notable
scorers of the visiting side.
Nasir Nawaz, who also captained Pakistan U-19 team in the Junior
Asia Cup recently while talking to APP in his post match comments
said, “It was a good match practice for the home team which was
mainly consisted of U-19 players. The visitors had given a great
fight and it was a good omen that the our batsmen were chasing
the target well. I hope the U-19 players will learn a lot from
the series and rejuvenate them for the upcoming junior World Cup”.
Brief scores.
Malaysia: 272-6-10 in 45 overs (Ahmed Faiz 139*, 13x4s, 6x6s, 125 balls, Syed Aziz 20, 4x4s, 1×6, 22 balls, Syahadat Ramly 29, 3X4s,45 balls, Salman Irshad 3-58, Nasir Nawaz 2-51Haris Sohail 1-31 ).
NCA youth XI: 273-4 in 37.3 overs (Nasir Nawaz 105*, 12x4s, 3x6s, 67 balls, Zahid Alam 66, 5x4s, 2x6s, 62 balls, Muhammad Saleem 37*, 5x4s, 38 balls, Haris Sohail 21, 2x6s, 12 balls, Rashid Ahad 2-64, Shukri 1-42, Wafiq Irfan 1-46).
Umpires: Abdul Muqeet & Muhammad Basit ,Scorer: Azhar Hussain.
