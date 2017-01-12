NCA XI makes clean sweep in one day matches against Malaysia

LAHORE, Jan 12 (APP): NCA Youth XI, rode on a quick fired century (105)

by their captain Nasir Nawaz , beat the visiting Malaysian

team by six wickets in the last one day match to make a clean sweep

of 3-0 in the series here on Thursday at Gadaffi stadium.

The home side won the opening match by seven wickets followed

by six wickets win to outplay the touring side in all departments

of t5he game. The Malaysian side is on a ten day preparatory visit

of Pakistan and they will play two T20 matches.

The touring captain Ahmed Faiz won the toss for third successive

time and elected to bat first. The visitors piled 272 for the loss

of six wickets in 45 overs with Ahmed scoring a magnificent

unbeaten 139. The home side answered with 273 for 4 in 37.3 overs

for a superb win.

The home team inning builder Nasir Nawaz played a breezy knock

to underline his talent with a variety of shots consuming 67 balls, hammering a dozen of fours and three mighty sixes before openers

provided a solid platform to the run chase and scored 50 runs inside

eight overs.

The openers Zaid Alam and Abdullah Shafiq scored 66 and 35, respectively. Zahid stroked five fours and two sixes in 62 balls

to complete a well deserved half century. Muhammad Saleem added 37

Haris Sohail scored 21 off 12 balls with two sixes before getting

out to the leg-spinner Rashid Ahad who took 2 wickets for 64 runs

in nine overs. Rashid two for 64 and Shukir 1 for 42 and Wafiq one

for 46 were the other wicket takers from Malaysia.

Earlier, Malaysian teams’ top scorer Ahmad helped his side to

post a good total, smashing 13 fours and six sixes in 125 balls

and offered maximum resistance by making light of the home bowling. Syahadat Ramly (29) and Syed Aziz (20) were the other notable

scorers of the visiting side.

Nasir Nawaz, who also captained Pakistan U-19 team in the Junior

Asia Cup recently while talking to APP in his post match comments

said, “It was a good match practice for the home team which was

mainly consisted of U-19 players. The visitors had given a great

fight and it was a good omen that the our batsmen were chasing

the target well. I hope the U-19 players will learn a lot from

the series and rejuvenate them for the upcoming junior World Cup”.

Brief scores.

Malaysia: 272-6-10 in 45 overs (Ahmed Faiz 139*, 13x4s, 6x6s, 125 balls, Syed Aziz 20, 4x4s, 1×6, 22 balls, Syahadat Ramly 29, 3X4s,45 balls, Salman Irshad 3-58, Nasir Nawaz 2-51Haris Sohail 1-31 ).

NCA youth XI: 273-4 in 37.3 overs (Nasir Nawaz 105*, 12x4s, 3x6s, 67 balls, Zahid Alam 66, 5x4s, 2x6s, 62 balls, Muhammad Saleem 37*, 5x4s, 38 balls, Haris Sohail 21, 2x6s, 12 balls, Rashid Ahad 2-64, Shukri 1-42, Wafiq Irfan 1-46).

Umpires: Abdul Muqeet & Muhammad Basit ,Scorer: Azhar Hussain.

The prime minister on this occasion also distributed the NHP Cards

among the registered persons.

Minister of National Health Services Regulations and

Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said the PML-N government was

fulfilling all its promises made with the people during election

campaign.

She said the PM’s Health Insurance Scheme was culmination

of a dream and a unique programme of its kind in the world.

She said poor segments of the society had been targeted in it, adding that it was a pro-women programme which would help reduce child and mother

mortality rate in the country.

She said the programme was being monitored with the help of

NADRA to make it transparent.

Tarar said the programme had been launched for the entire

Pakistan but unfortunately two provinces were still not part of

it.

She invited the two provinces to come forward and put its share

in this noble cause.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the

people of Narowal always stood with the PML-N and in the 2013

general elections they elected 100 percent PML-N’s candidates.

He said when the PML-N took reign of power in 2013, Pakistan

was confronted with multiple problems and challenges but due to

sagacious policies of the government the country had been put on the

road to progress.

He said the international financial institutions were praising

Pakistan’s economic growth and policies and one of the leading

financial journal Economist has included Pakistan in the five

growing economies of the world, adding that all this was possible

due to sagacious policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said this programme was a great step by present government

towards making Pakistan a welfare state.

He said the PM’s Health Insurance Scheme had been launched for those people of the society who were living below the poverty line, adding that under this scheme the poor segments of the society had been able to get

standard health care.

Ahsan Iqbal lauded efforts of the prime minister in fields of

education and health and requested him to issue order for conducting

a survey of the widows and orphan children in the country and the

government should take care of them.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq said 3.5

million people would be benefitted in district Rahim Yar Khan from

this programme.

Punjab Finance Minister Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said the

government had fulfilled its another promise with the people.

She said 525,000 families would get benefit from this scheme in

district Rahim Yar Khan.

She said in district Khanewal 231,000 families or 924,000

individuals were getting benefit from this programme which was a

proof of the prime minister’s and Punjab chief minister’s vision of

health.

She said the PM’s NHP would be rolled out in other districts

of Punjab during this year.