NCA XI beat Malaysia by 6 wickets in first One-Day match

LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): NCA Youth XI, rode on a unbeaten century 122 by Abdullah Shafiq, scored a fine six-wicket win over Malaysia in the first One-Day match here on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The touring side elected to bat after winning the toss posted 239 for five in 45 overs as the homeside answered with 240 for four 39.3 overs.

The Malaysian side is on the 10-day tour to Pakistan to attend a high performance training camp for the build-up of their team for the tour of Kenya and Zimbabwe.

The touring side will play three one day and two T20 matches during their stay in the provincial metropolis.

Abdullah played with precision and command to hit delightful strokes to all parts of the ground, putting an average Malaysian attack at the sword.

Abdullah played a brilliant knock smashing 13 fours and two sixes in 98 balls as Muhamad Saleem made useful 55 with four fours and one six.

Abdullah remained unbeaten to steer the team to success with his responsible innings which was backbone of home teams grand total. Nasir Nawaz added quick fired 31 with fours and two sixes. From Malaysia, Derek Michael took three wickets for 50 and Suharril Fitri got one for 34.

Earlier, Malaysian captain Ahmad Faiz played a captain’s knock of 86 in the role of top scorer to put up good resistance and lead his side to a good total.

He stroked six fours off 113 balls and found good support from half century maker Syed Aziz, who consumed 42 balls to crack four sixes and three fours. The other notable scorers of the visiting teams were Anwar Arudin 35 and Virandeep Singh 28.

From home side, Nasir Nawaz, Ali Zaryab and Usam Mir got one wicket apiece for 23, 28 and 38 runs, respectively.

Brief scores:

Malaysia: 239-5 in 45 overs (Ahmed Faiz 86, 6x4s, 113 balls, Syed Aziz 50, 3x4s, 4x6s, 42 balls, Anwar Arudin 35, 7x4s, 29 balls, Moosa Khan 2-39, Virandeep Singh 28, 2x4s, 63 balls, Nasir Nawaz 1-24, Ali Zaryab 1-28, Usama Mir 1-38) NCA youth XI: 240-4 in 39.3 overs, (Abdullah Shafiq 122*, 13x4s, 2x6s, 98 balls, Muhammad Saleem 55, 4x4s, 1×6, Nasir Nawaz 31, 4x4s, 2x6s, 26 balls, Derek Michael 3-50, Suharril Fitri 1-34). Umpires: Waleed Yaqoob & Tariq Rasheed, Scorer: Waqar Ahmad.