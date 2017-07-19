NBP grows its remittance’s market share

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

has experienced a growth in its Home Remittance’s market share

despite a reduction in home remittances by 3.08 per cent in FY2017.

This turnaround has been made possible by the keen interest

that the NBP management has shown in improving the overall business

for the bank, said S. H. Irtiza Kazmi, Group Head – Global Home

Remittances at NBP in a statement here.

He said continuous efforts have been made by NBP to provide

superior services to its remittance customers through its extensive

online branch network of more than 1,400 branches and 1100 ATMs, new alliances with international money sending businesses (MSBs) and

through focused marketing of its products both in the local as well

as international markets.

Home remittances has been one of the major factors sustaining

the economy over the past several years.

Special focus by the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of

Pakistan (SBP) through Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) has

helped increase the remittances to Pakistan through legal channels

from USD11.20 billion in 2011 to USD19.30 billion in 2017.

Irtiza Kazmi said remittances volume from Australia to NBP

increased by 150%+ during June 2017 alone. This was the result of

one of several marketing campaigns that NBP launched during Apr-Jun

quarter.

One of the marketing campaigns with a leading MSB in GCC

(including KSA and UAE) resulted in volume growth of 16% month-on-

month.

Yet another marketing campaign with a leading bank in KSA

showed volume increase of 17%. Several similar campaigns are also

planned to be launched in the second half of 2017.

NBP is also working closely with the Ministry of Overseas

Employment and HR development and Pakistani embassies/consulates

across the globe to educate the existing and future expatriates

regarding NBP’s remittance services.

NBP has taken a lead in promoting legal channels to send

remittances to Pakistan and discouraging Hundi/Hawala which are the

key factors hampering the growth of formal remittance business in

Pakistan through legal/banking channels.

Introduction of Foree Remittance Account, an account designed

especially for the remittance customers by National Bank is another

step towards promoting financial inclusion.

It is the most convenient way to receive remittances by

beneficiaries in Pakistan getting free SMS alerts.

The Foree Remittance Account launched in 2014, has seen a

stable growth in the deposit base for the bank while providing

banking services to the unbanked population.

With SBP’s vision to increase the ATM penetration, NBP Foree

Remittance Account holders have the facility to withdraw cash from

any linked ATM across Pakistan.

It is NBP’s vision to provide unmatched services to its

remittance customers through digital platform integration. NBP is

also moving towards creating digital disruption in the existing

remittance market by introducing technologically advanced products

to its customers.

This will eliminate the need to visit a branch to collect

remittances or even to visit an ATM hence offering a one window

solution for various banking needs.

NBP, under the leadership of a forward-looking management is

striving with renewed vigor and fervor to provide seamless banking

services to all its customers.