NBP beat SSGC in national hockey championship

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Last year’s runners up National bank of Pakistan beat Sui Southern Gas Company 4-1 in the match of the national hockey championship on Wednesday at Sukkar.
Bankers surprisingly had an easy win over a strong Sui Southern Gas Company, said the information made available here.
Scorers, NBP: Abubakr, Bilal Qadir, Attique Arshad & Junaid Manzoor.
SSGC: Azfar Yaqoob.
