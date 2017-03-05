NBF’s “Gosha-e-Bano-Qudsia”, a real tribute to legendary writer

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): “Gosha-e-Bano Qudsia” is one of those special corners which have been established in the main bookshop of National Book Foundation (NBF).

This corner of Bano Qudsia contains all the fiction books written by legendary writer BANO such as Raja Gidh, Shehr-e-Lazawaal- Abad Weeranay, Tawajjuh Ki Taalib, Doosra Darwaza, Foot Path Ki Ghaas, Hasil Ghaat, Shehr-e-Bemisaal, Lagan Apni Apni, Aadhi Baat, Amar Bail, Dast Basta, and many others.

The “Gosha-e-Bano Qudsia” in NBF book shop was established many years ago, paying a real tribute to her literary work. Throughout her life, Bano was remembered and called with the respectable title ‘Bano Aapa’.

She wrote many TV palys, film stories and stage dramas on social subjects and gave a big message based on philosophy of humanity.

In recognition to Bano’s literary contribution, she was awarded with ‘sitara-e-Imriaz’ and ‘Hilal-e-Imtiaz’ by the Government of Pakistan.

Her great Urdu Novel ‘Raja Gidh’ is the real Identification of Bano Qudsia which got worldwide popularity because of its bold subject, sound characterization and beautiful diction.

Besides “Gosha-e-Bano Qudsia” in NBF book shop, there are special corners of Allama Iqbal, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, Intizar Hussain, Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, Ashfaq Ahmad and Saadat Hassan Manto.