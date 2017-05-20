NBF publishes English book “The Use of Force in International Law”

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): A new English book of Dr. Waseem
Ahmad Qureshi titled “The Use of Force in International Law” has
been published by the National Book Foundation (NBF).
The book containing 209 pages with a tag price of Rs 200, the
members of Readers book club may have it at 55% discount for Rs 90
only, said a press release here.
This book fulfills the main objectives of NBF to provide the
readers useful, important and quality books at very low price.
“The Use of Force in International Law” is strong on history,
explaining how the concept of the use of force has evolved over the
ages until it was given its present scope under the United Nations
Charter.
This book exceptionally valuable for postgraduate students of
law, International relations, political science and defense and
strategic studies.
Author Dr. Waseem Qureshi holds doctorate degree in Law.
He has been Additional Advocate General Punjab and currently
he is enrolled as Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan.
He is recipient of the Ordine Della Stella D’Italy.
Government of the French Republic has also awarded him the
Chevalier de I’Ordre National du Merite.
He has also been Fulbright Fellow at Washington College of
Law, American University, Washington DC, USA, in 2005. Dr. Waseem
Ahmad Qureshi his hopeful that this book will serve as both a
practical guide for legal practitioners, as well as an educational
tool and academic reference for students and teachers of
international relations, international law, political science and
defence and strategic studies courses across Pakistan.
