NBF publishes English book “The Use of Force in International Law”

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): A new English book of Dr. Waseem

Ahmad Qureshi titled “The Use of Force in International Law” has

been published by the National Book Foundation (NBF).

The book containing 209 pages with a tag price of Rs 200, the

members of Readers book club may have it at 55% discount for Rs 90

only, said a press release here.

This book fulfills the main objectives of NBF to provide the

readers useful, important and quality books at very low price.

“The Use of Force in International Law” is strong on history,

explaining how the concept of the use of force has evolved over the

ages until it was given its present scope under the United Nations

Charter.

This book exceptionally valuable for postgraduate students of

law, International relations, political science and defense and

strategic studies.

Author Dr. Waseem Qureshi holds doctorate degree in Law.

He has been Additional Advocate General Punjab and currently

he is enrolled as Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He is recipient of the Ordine Della Stella D’Italy.

Government of the French Republic has also awarded him the

Chevalier de I’Ordre National du Merite.

He has also been Fulbright Fellow at Washington College of

Law, American University, Washington DC, USA, in 2005. Dr. Waseem

Ahmad Qureshi his hopeful that this book will serve as both a

practical guide for legal practitioners, as well as an educational

tool and academic reference for students and teachers of

international relations, international law, political science and

defence and strategic studies courses across Pakistan.