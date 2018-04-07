NBF festival attracts families, children on 2nd day

ISLAMABAD, Apr 07 (APP):The colourful book-oriented activities of the mega National Book Festival at Pak-China Friendship Center entered its second day of festivities and continues to allure huge number of families and children.

The festival, being arranged by National Book Foundation (NBF),

was inaugurated by President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday in presence of Advisor to PM on National History and literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui, Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed and a large number of writers from across the country and Turkey, China and Iran.

A large number of families, especially children thronged the venue

on Saturday, despite warm weather, and took part in the different colourful programmes which were especially arranged for them.

The visitors took round of the around 132 book stalls, set up by 110

private publishers and NBF and purchased variety of books on discounted rates.

The book launching ceremonies, book reading sessions, Book Ambassador Conferences, book launching ceremonies, colourful programmes for children and discussion programmes with renowned writers, were the hallmark of the festival.

A large number of families were seen in the auditorium where special activitiesfor children were arranged especially art workshops, Face Painting, toys and children book stalls, Gogi show, Kids Republic and many other attractions.

Fatima, a young girl said, “Gogi show was the activity which I enjoyed the most. The activities for children are really well organized and interesting.”

Talking to APP, she said, “Such activities are like a source of comfort for the students which refresh them during their tough study routine”.

Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed said, “the four-day

festival has received over-whelming response from the students, children and families.”

“Though it is the annual feature, but this year’s visitors’ enthusiasm is worth seeing”, he added.

He said, the objective behind arranging National Book Festival was

to promote book reading culture among people especially youth which is the mandate of the Foundation.

He said NBF will continue its efforts toward creating a tolerant

and knowledgeable society and promoting soft image of the country

through arranging such activities.