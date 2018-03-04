Nazir Club, Daudzai Stars advance in PDCA Inter-Club Cricket

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):Nazir Club and Daudzai Stars advanced to next round in the ongoing Peshawar District Inter-Club Cricket

Championship-2018 being played simultaneously at different grounds here on Sunday.

In the first match played at Gymkhana ground Khan Club while batting first scored 130 runs after playing 28 overs of the allotted 35 overs match. Tejeem Khan scored 27 runs and Imran and Imran Ullah scored 30 runs each. For Nazir Club Hamid Ur Rehman got three wickets each, Ikhalaq and Majid got two wickets each.

In reply, Nazir Club chased the target for the loss of three wickets after playing 20.4 overs with Adnan Khan made 46 runs including five boundaries, Muhammad Waqas scored 35 runs. For Khan club Imran and Imran Ullah got one wicket each.

In the second match NBF club while batting first scored 207 runs after playing 30 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Mansoor Khan made elegant knock of 75 runs, Fazal Ahmad scored 48 runs. For Daudzai Stars Atta Ullah and

Jan Alam claimed two wickets each.

In reply, NBF bundled out for 121 runs with Haris Ahmad scored 41 runs, Ammad Uddin scored 34 runs. For NBF Bilal Mansoor claimed two wickets, Fazal Ahmad and Farhat Ullah got two wickets each. Thus Daudzai Club

won the match by 103 runs.