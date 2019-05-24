ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was a part of vital projects of the government aiming to provide personal houses to less income groups of society.

The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a meeting regarding launching of Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Sindh. The meeting deliberated upon start of housing projects in various cities of Sindh for low-income groups of the society under the banner of Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The Prime Minister said that with start of various projects under the Housing scheme the people of Sindh particularly the youth would get business and job opportunities while the economy would grow and various related industries would be promoted.

The Prime Minister said interest of private sector in the New Pakistan Housing Programme was very encouraging and added that the government wanted to make the private sector partner in that regard.

The private sector representatives presented various suggestions to make New Pakistan Housing Programme more effective.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Trade Advisor Abdur Razak Dawood , Special Assistant Naeem ul Haq, Akeel Karim Daidee, Zigham Mahmood Rizvi, Arif Habib, Najeeb Haroon, Aftab Siddiqui, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Samar Ali Khan and Saleh Ahmed Farooqi.