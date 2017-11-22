Nawaz for continuing struggle of national building

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said the development and prosperity of the country always remained the topmost priority of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) despite facing numerous hurdles.

He was talking to media persons outside the residence of Rajab Ali Baloch, a Member of National Assembly, who is suffering from cancer, and attended the National Assembly proceedings on Tuesday despite his serious illness. Nawaz Sharif said Tuesday was a historic day in the country’s parliamentary history which would have long lasting effects on the future of Pakistan in making it brighter and prosperous.

He said that time has been changed and the whole nation witnessed the change in National Assembly, adding that now no one would be able to suppress the vision and ideology as the Lower House practically demonstrated on Tuesday.

He said that it was a matter of grave concern for him that a democratic party like Pakistan Peoples Party, (PPP), which had always struggled for the revival and restoration of democracy in the country and fought against the dictatorship, was now supporting the laws introduced by a dictator.

He said, “We had never signed National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) with any one and have full faith in the constitution, adding that there was no other point of view on the Constitution.

He said that the struggle for the supremacy of the constitution, rule of law, and sanctity of vote would continue and he was ready to join hands with all the political parties without any condition.

Criticizing Pakistan Tahreek -i- Insaf, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said it was quite unfortunate that parties like PTI were responsible for prevailing political instability in the country. He said he no longer had any expectation from them as their politics was against the norms of democracy.

He said that allegations, abuses and lies were the main bases of the PTI’s politics, adding its members were trying to spoil the political culture of the country and PML-N would defend it at all costs.

He said that he would continue the struggle for development of the country and prosperity of the nation as it was one of his top priorities.

The former prime minister also appreciated the gesture of Member National Assembly Rajab Ali Baloch, who despite serious illness attended the

National Assembly session and cast his vote. He said that a man who stood on principles was never defeated.