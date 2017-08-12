Nawaz’s rally not protest against anyone: Saira Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarrar

on Saturday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the

leader of of a big political party of the country and his rally was

not a protest against anyone.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Nawaz Sharif was a

popular leader and the people had confidence in his leadership, who

believed he did not commit any corruption.

She said providing security to the rally of Nawaz Sharif was

the responsibility of the government, like it provided full security

to religious or political processions.

The minister said the people voluntarily participated in the

rally of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which showed their

love for Nawaz Sharif.