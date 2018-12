ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):A guard of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday attacked the cameraman of a private news channel within the premises of Parliament House leaving him unconscious.

The cameraman, identified as Wajid Ali, was attacked by the guard when he was making a footage of Nawaz Sharif, who along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was leaving the National Assembly after chairing a party meeting.