Nawaz worked for country, masses during regimes: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

leader Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said former Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif worked for the country and masses during his regimes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif has roots

among the people.

He said the former prime minister was living in hearts of the

public.

Musadik Malik said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan

had taken foolproof security during sit-ins.

Replying to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for

having an ‘Iqama’ and not for doing corruption.