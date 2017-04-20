Nawaz wins in court of law against baseless propaganda: Maiza

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary Maiza Hameed

Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had won the Panama

Papers case in the court of law against baseless propaganda by the

opponents.

Talking to reporters here, she said, “We had announced much

before that we have confidence in the Supreme Court and will accept

its verdict.”

Maiza said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had presented

himself as well as his family members for accountability.

The SC verdict, she said, had established the fact that the

propaganda by the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders was baseless

and unfounded.

She said PTI leader Imran Khan was misleading the people as

he had failed to present proofs before the Supreme Court.

Muhammad Nawaz Shrif was prime minister of over 200 million

people of the country and would continue till the next general

elections, he added.