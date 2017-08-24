Nawaz welcomes Asad Junejo in PML-N

LAHORE, Aug 24 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that Sindh province is equally important to him like other units of the federation.

He said this in a meeting with Asad Ali Khan Junejo son of former prime minister late Muhammad Khan Junejo on his joining PML-N at Jati Umra, Raiwind here.

“I love Sindhi people and whenever I visited Sindh, the people of the province welcomed me with love and respect,” said Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Sindh is land of Sufis and Qalandars.

Nawaz Sharif said that Junejo’s joining to PML-N would help strengthen the party.

He lauded the services of late Muhammad Khan Junejo and said the PML-N would win the 2018 elections in Sindh province also.

Asad Junejo said that stability of Pakistan linked with the stability of the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif is surety of progress, prosperity, and stability.

He said people of Sindh were looking towards Nawaz Sharif with hope for the solution of their problems.

Asad invited Nawaz Sharif to visit Sindh and Nawaz Sharif accepted it.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Senator Dr Asif Kirmani were also present.