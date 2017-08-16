Nawaz wants political stability in country: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal
on Wednesday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
wanted political stability in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was
elected thrice as prime minister and he was no more interested
in the office. Being an experienced politician, he only
wanted resolution of problems being faced by the country with
consensus, he added.
He said political parties should refrain the politics of
agitation and chaos.
Replying to a question, he said many projects under China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had started. The CPEC would
bring economic revolution in the country, he added.
