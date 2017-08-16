Nawaz wants political stability in country: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal

on Wednesday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

wanted political stability in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was

elected thrice as prime minister and he was no more interested

in the office. Being an experienced politician, he only

wanted resolution of problems being faced by the country with

consensus, he added.

He said political parties should refrain the politics of

agitation and chaos.

Replying to a question, he said many projects under China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had started. The CPEC would

bring economic revolution in the country, he added.