Nawaz vows to return to Pakistan after Kulsoom regains senses

LONDON, July 6 (APP):Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday linked his return to Pakistan with the regaining of consciousness of his wife, who is on a ventilator here at a hospital.

“I will return to Pakistan after Kulsoom regains senses, “ he stated while addressing a news conference.

“The today’s verdict is part of my struggle for sanctity of vote,” he said.

Such punishments could not hinder his efforts launched for the sanctity of vote, he said and added,

his struggle for sanctity of vote would continue till that objective was achieved.

He said the verdict had been given, what he claimed was, to stem the tide of history.

He said he had filed an application to delay the decision of the court, but it was turned down.

To a question he said Maryam Nawaz would also return to Pakistan along with him to face the cases.

He claimed his party would win the upcoming general election with a thumping majority.