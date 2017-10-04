Nawaz vows to continue struggle for sanctity of vote

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Wednesday pledged to continue struggle for sanctity of vote.

Addressing a workers convention here at Alhamra Hall, he said

the people had not accepted his disqualification as evident from

the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in NA-120

by-polls, which also showed their love for him.

Nawaz Sharif said his struggle was not for power but for

the people of Pakistan, and he would emerge victorious. “We will

get restored the sanctity of vote,” he added.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Commerce Minister

Pervaiz Malik, Senators Pervaiz Rashid and Dr Asif Kirmani and

Majid Zahoor, MPA, were also present on the occasion.

The PML-N president criticized political opponents, whose

designs against the country’s development and progress, he said,

would not succeed.

Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N government had brought multi-billion

dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the country.

Besides, putting the state economy on right track, fuel prices were

cut drastically and mega social welfare projects were accomplished

in record time, he added.

The PML-N government, he said, had fulfilled all its promises

while no other government in the past had done so.

He told the charged workers that power load-shedding had

considerably been reduced in the country.

Nawaz Sharif thanked the voters of NA-120 constituency

supporting Maryam Nawaz while he was with his ailing wife

Kulsoom Nawaz being treated (in London).

He asked the people to continue supporting him in the same

manner and with same passion as they had exhibited during the

NA-120 by-election.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif

termed the party’s victory in the NA-120 by-polls historic for the

PML-N government. The entire country was focused on the by-election

where the PML-N once again emerged victorious.

He made it clear that he could not visit the NA-120 Lahore

constituency during the by-polls as he was engaged in finding solution

to the issues being faced by the people.

“People are releived of long hours of power outages today only

because of the efforts of federal and provincial (Punjab) governments,”

he added.

Shehbaz Sharif slammed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran

Khan, whose party’s government (in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) even did not

know about how much electricity was produced in the province.

He said those who had robbed the nation were nowadays giving

lectures on television channels.

He said, “There was a dengue virus outbreak in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and Imran Khan was touring the northern areas.”