Nawaz still rules people’s hearts: Khawaja Asif

Sialkot, Mar 25 (APP)::Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that
Nawaz Sharif still rule the hearts of people.
He said the people consider Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as a
great leader who put the country on road to progress and
development.
He was addressing the party workers’ convention at Pooran
Heran-Sialkot city on Saturday late night.
MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir, PML-N
local leaders Ch Imdad Ali, Amir Saleem Mirza, Haji Abdul Qadeer
Sheikh, Khurrum Shahbaz Khan, Ali Basra and Rana Muhammad
Imran were also present on the occasion.
Khawaja Asif said the PML-N government had completed
a record number of social welfare and human development-oriented
projects across the country under the dynamic leadership of
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
He said that Nawaz Sharif and PML-N had won the hearts
and minds of people, adding the popularity of PML-N was
increasing with day by day.
He said the PML-N was ensuring the sanctity of votes,
adding only “thumb impression” on ballot papers could change
the destiny of the nation.
He said the PML-N government was fulfilling all its
promises, adding only PML-N had the capability to serve
the nation in a better way.
Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that people would vote
for PML-N in the general election on its superb performance.
He said 2000 MW electricity would be added to the
national grid by December next.
He said that loyal workers were asset of the PML-N,
adding that relationship between PML-N and people was
the relation of prosperity and progress.
The Minister said that 1800 KMs long motorways
were completed across the country. He vowed to continue
the journey of socio-economic, human development and
masses’ prosperity in the country.
He said the government would complete its constitutional
tenure, adding that it had become a demand of the day that
the Constitution must be protected.
