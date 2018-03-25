Nawaz still rules people’s hearts: Khawaja Asif

Sialkot, Mar 25 (APP)::Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that

Nawaz Sharif still rule the hearts of people.

He said the people consider Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as a

great leader who put the country on road to progress and

development.

He was addressing the party workers’ convention at Pooran

Heran-Sialkot city on Saturday late night.

MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, Deputy Mayor Ch Bashir, PML-N

local leaders Ch Imdad Ali, Amir Saleem Mirza, Haji Abdul Qadeer

Sheikh, Khurrum Shahbaz Khan, Ali Basra and Rana Muhammad

Imran were also present on the occasion.

Khawaja Asif said the PML-N government had completed

a record number of social welfare and human development-oriented

projects across the country under the dynamic leadership of

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and PML-N had won the hearts

and minds of people, adding the popularity of PML-N was

increasing with day by day.

He said the PML-N was ensuring the sanctity of votes,

adding only “thumb impression” on ballot papers could change

the destiny of the nation.

He said the PML-N government was fulfilling all its

promises, adding only PML-N had the capability to serve

the nation in a better way.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that people would vote

for PML-N in the general election on its superb performance.

He said 2000 MW electricity would be added to the

national grid by December next.

He said that loyal workers were asset of the PML-N,

adding that relationship between PML-N and people was

the relation of prosperity and progress.

The Minister said that 1800 KMs long motorways

were completed across the country. He vowed to continue

the journey of socio-economic, human development and

masses’ prosperity in the country.

He said the government would complete its constitutional

tenure, adding that it had become a demand of the day that

the Constitution must be protected.