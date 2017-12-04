Nawaz signed CoD for strengthening democracy: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain Monday said the Charter of Democracy (CoD) was signed by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for the sake of democracy.

Some elements were hatching conspiracies through protest demonstration and sit-ins to derail the democratic system, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all the political parties should unite to strengthen the democracy and also support the democratic government in the country.

He termed the discussion regarding Technocrat set up a conspiracy against democracy. The conspirators were trying to weak the government of prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi through sit-ins, he added.

Media was independent and people of the country were well-aware about good and bad aspects of the issues, he said and added that people would decide in the general election 2018 about their representatives.

Replying to a question, he said there were some legal complications in disqualification decision against Nawaz Sharif.