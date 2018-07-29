Nawaz shifted to PIMS on doctors’ recommendation:Punjab minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Home Minister Shoukat Javed Sunday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on the recommendation of a medical team and his personal physician.

Talking to Pakistan Television (PTV), he said Nawaz Sharif was being treated by a team of PIMS doctors, who had suggested to shift him to the hospital.

He said the hospital room, where Nawaz Sharif was shifted, had been declared as sub-jail and police personnel had been deployed outside it. Security matters would be the responsibility of the federal police, he added.

To a question, he said the duration of Nawaz’s stay at the hospital would be decided by the doctors.