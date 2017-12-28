Nawaz Sharif’s vision of country’s development is vast: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz Chaudhry Thursday said the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Shraif regarding development of county is very vast and his development projects are uncountable.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said, it was the responsibility of the government to construct roads and highways to facilitate citizens and the present government was doing it with dedication and commitment.

Criticizing on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) decision about filling a reference of constructing a double road towards Raiwind, he made it clear road leads towards the whole area.

Along with the road schools, hospitals and university have been constructed to facilitate the people of the area.

He said the NAB has closed the case of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf regarding embezzlement and misusing of power on 4,10,2017 which was filed against him in 2013.

He said, it seems the Sharif family is target as reference against of 20 years old case of construction of Raiwind road.

Daniyal Aziz said Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his lawyers has admitted that he is owner of Niazi services but beside this confession he enjoyed exemption from court but Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the basis of ‘Aqama’ not in corruption .

He said that Imran Khan always does politics of agitation and allegations and he (Imran Khan) during his sit in of 2014 had made the people federal capital mental sick by paralyzing their routine life.

He said teams of the NAB went to London thrice to elicit the evidences against Nawaz Sharif ; but, they failed very time.