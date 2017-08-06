Nawaz Sharif’s unmatched services can never be overlooked: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Aug 6 (APP): Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

said on Sunday that steering Pakistan out of economic bankruptcy and putting it on the road to progress was a historical achievement of

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his unmatched services during the last

four-years could never be overlooked.

He stated here that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the sovereign of democracy

and his struggle for promoting and stabilizing democratic traditions in the country was exceptional. “Nawaz Sharif is a leader who has always preferred country’s development and stability, and he lives in the hearts of the people of Pakistan and 200 million people of the country are standing with their vibrant leader who gave them peace, prosperity and development,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-N had rooted

out the nation and country from the vortex of issues and challenges

that was why it was country’s largest and most popular political party which had relinquished its days and evenings for the bright future of Pakistan. PML-N had set records of public service and all projects

carried out under the supervision of Nawaz Sharif had served the

interest of common man, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “If it is a crime to serve the people and

provide them with facilities, we will rehash this wrongdoing every so often. Our life and death is with public as our aim is to serve the

people and will continue this service.”

He said that desperate political elements were attempting to

spare their suffocating political career yet the individuals spreading falsehood and mayhem were bound to confront disappointment. He said

that negative politics based on lies had become hard-bone for Niazi

Sahib and not far was the day when this politics of reprimand and

lies would be buried forever.

The Chief Minister said that negative thinking of spreading the

chaos by sit-in trend setters had disappointed the masses and these despaired elements that had sown hatred in the society should confront

its outcome. He said that fast development of the nation was vision

of Nawaz Sharif and they would advance this vision as it was the

destiny of adversaries to stray around on the streets that were

developed during the era of Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif said that those taking politics as a sport and

trying to deceive the public with their tactics would never succeed

as such nefarious elements only want disorder in country. He said

that they would not let the journey of prosperity of country to be

halted at any cost.