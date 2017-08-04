Nawaz Sharif’s unfinished agenda of strong economy will be fulfilled: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Federal Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday

said the government would carry forward the unfinished economic agenda of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“Focus will be laid on economic reforms and continuation of fiscal

policies of the previous government,” he told APP after taking oath from President Mamnoon Hussain, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Ishaq Dar said development agenda would be carried out at rapid pace.

“We will speed up the work on economic reforms and development agenda

even faster than before,” he said.