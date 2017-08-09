Nawaz Sharif’s rally reaches Faizabad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Thousands of PML-N workers and

supporters continued joining Muhammad Nawaz Sharif led rally as

a mammoth crowd reached Faizabad, the juncture of Punjab and federal

capital.

Processions reached capital from different adjoining cities

and joined the main rally at this point taking the tally to

thousands in support of their deposed premier.

The rally took almost five hours to reach Faizabad, covering

a distance of around 15-kilometer, which is normally covered in just

20 to 25 minutes. The size of the rally is surging after every stop-

over as more and more party workers are becoming its part.

Chanting slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif, dancing on party

songs, carrying placards and party-flags, enthusiastic PML-N workers

moved along the caravan extending full support to their beloved

leader.

Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif waived to party

workers and responded to their support and slogans. Foolproof

security arrangements have been made for the rally during its voyage

within the capital territory.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was seen off by Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi, cabinet members and party leaders. He will travel to

Lahore through Grand Trunk road where he will address party workers

at different places.

His journey would continue for next three days as he would be

welcomed at different places where he will also address the party

workers.