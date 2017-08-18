Nawaz Sharif’s mission of serving people to continue: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday said

that the mission of former Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif for serving

the country and the people would be continued with more devotion.

He said that the development work done by the incumbent

government during previous four years, was more than the last 50

years, as the government believed that politics of service would

once again win.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating provision of

gas to Bhangrail and Kortana areas of Rawat, the minister said that

the opponents were fearing another defeat in the general elections

of 2018.

The provision of gas to Kortana and Bhangrail was made

possible with a cost of Rs 4.2 million and Rs 30 million

respectively.

On the occasion, various leaders of the area also announced to

join PML-N.

The minister of state said efforts were being made to provide

equal facilities to rural as well as urban areas of the federal

capital.

He said the situation of today’s Pakistan was far better and

hopeful than that of 2013.

“Whenever a Prime Minister starts presenting good progress in

the country, a series of conspiracies has been hatched against him to

derail his progress”, he said adding that the opponents were not

working against the prime minister but in fact they were plotting

against the country’s development.

He said today, loadshedding had reduce considerably, China

Pakistan Economic Corridor had entered in its early harvest

programme, terrorism was fading away, and the international

investors were keen to invest in Pakistan.

However, he said the opponents were not tolerate this

progress and development and they were hatching conspiracies against

the democratic Pakistan.