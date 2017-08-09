Nawaz Sharif’s caravan enters Rawalpindi city

RAWALPINDI, Aug 9 (APP):- Leading a sizable political rally, former

Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif entered the city at 5 pm.

The rally started its journey for Lahore from Punjab House Islamabad

at forenoon and will pass through various cities and towns along the historic Grand Trunk Road commonly known as G.T. Road.

The party workers gave a warm welcome to their leader and showered

rose petals.

The city police has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure safety of the rally participants which includes marchers and those onboard vehicles carrying placards and party flags.

A large number of PML-N workers had converged at various points to welcome their leader. The supporters had gathered at Faizabad, Committee Chowk, Kutchery Chowk, Sowan and Rawat on G.T.Road.

A stage has been set up at Committee Chowk where the PML-N leaders will address their workers and supporters which will be the caravan’s first stop on way to the provincial capital city.

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, former MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Muhammad Naseem, Inspector General of Punjab Police Arif Nawaz and City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Abbasi visited different points on Murree Road to check security arrangements.

Rana Sanaullah, during the visit issued various directions to further improve the security arrangements, besides opening of various entry points of Murree Road thus enabling people to join the caravan.

The CPO Rawalpindi informed that over 4000 police personnel including Elite Force Commandos have been deployed along the route of the rally.

City Traffic Police have also devised a special traffic plan for the rally. Motorists not part of the rally have been directed to use alternate routes to reach their respective destinations.

To deal with any emergent situation, the health department has put all city hospitals on high alert. Ambulances, medicines, doctors and paramedical staff were put on standby.