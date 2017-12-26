Nawaz Sharif’s birthday celebrated in Batkhela

BATKHELA, Dec 26 (APP):Like other parts of the country, the
birthday of leader of PMLN and former prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was
celebrated with great enthusiasm in Batkhela.
The impressive function of birthday was attended by large
number of local people and party workers.
A cake was cut and slogans in favor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
were raised. The people also paid glowing tributes to the political acumen of
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
The function was addressed by GS PML(N )Malakand, Sajjad Ahmed
Khan, provincial leader Haji Gul Zaman, city president Ali Muhammad, Arshad
Khan and Haji Nawab Khan.
