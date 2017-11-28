Nawaz Sharif vows to work for strengthening of democracy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said he would like to work with all political parties for strengthening of democracy and democratic values.

Speaking to party workers here at Punjab House, he said the civilized nations progressed by adopting democratic values.

He said soon he and workers of PML-N would pledge to work for progress of Pakistan, adding democracy was repeatedly harmed in the country in the last 70 years.

He said people had not accepted the decision in the Panama Papers case as it was not based on facts.

The former prime minister said nowhere in the world, prime ministers were ousted unceremoniously as was done here.