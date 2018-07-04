Nawaz Sharif vows to face cases in Pakistan

LONDON, Jul 04 (APP):Former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that he wanted to

return to Pakistan and face cases against him in Pakistani courts as soon as his spouse Begum Kulsoom Nawaz recovers from critical health condition.

“My wife is unconcious for the last 21 days and on ventilator. I want to see her in conscious, and then will go back to Pakistan to face the charges against me and appear in the court of law”, he

said talking to media outside the Harley Street Clinic where his spouse begum Kulsoom Nawaz

was being treated.

Flanked by his daughter Maryam Nawaz outside the clinic, he said he would not run away from the Pakistani courts as he was not a dictator, adding he would face charges against him in the court of law and wanted to hear the verdict of the court in the court room.

“I have appeared in the Pakistani courts along with my daughter Maryam Nawaz more than

hundred times and had faced the cases”, he remarked.

“Whether the verdict comes in favour or against, in both cases i will return to Pakistan and

also take part in the election campaign process”, he vowed.

He said Pakistani nation would never tolerate any rigging in the elections 2018 and

the manipulators of the election would never escape of the wrath of the voters.

The former prime minister said he was facing a difficult situation due to serious

illness of his wife.

” I will face all the challenges and never disappoint the people of Pakistan and struggle for giving the respect to vote in the country will continue”, he said.

Nawaz Sharif said people were with him in his mission.