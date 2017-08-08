Nawaz Sharif to leave for Lahore via GT Road: Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif will leave for Lahore at 9 am on Wednesday via Grand Trunk

(GT) Road leading a public rally, Senator Asif Saeed Kirmani

said Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, he said the Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters were eagerly waiting to welcome

their leader Nawaz Sharif.

Kirmani said there was no change in the programme of the

former prime minister. The people of Pakistan would provide security

to Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Pakistan was passing through a critical situation, he said,

adding that Nawaz Sharif always accepted the decision of the people.

According to Islamabad police, 2,500 personnel will be deployed

from Punjab House, Islamabad where Nawaz Sharif is currently residing

to Faizabad to ensure security of the rally participants.

Some 1,200 personnel will protect former Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

All roads connected to the route of the rally will be closed for

traffic while metro bus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will also be

closed.

Police personnel will be deployed on buildings of Blue Area.

Islamabad police will be responsible for all arrangements for

providing security to the rally from Punjab House to Faizabad.

District Police Officer Jhelum has also issued a security

plan for the rally.