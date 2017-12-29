Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N in next general election: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Friday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the general election 2018.

According to private news channel, he said former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri were trying to make coalition to contest the general election against PML-N but they would not achieve success in that regard.

The minister said PML-N was most popular political party among the people and expressed hope that it would win the general election with thumping majority.

He said PTI Chief was trying to form a government in next general election with the support of Umpire but he would fail in his aims because people had always elected their representative.