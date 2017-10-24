Nawaz Sharif to emerge victorious in every trial: Maryam

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday

said that Nawaz Sharif was a popular leader and ruled hearts

of the masses.

Addressing party workers during her visit to NA-120

constituency, she said, Nawaz Sharif would emerge victorious

of every trial.

She said, the PML-N government was continuing the policies

of Nawaz Sharif for putting the country on road to progress and

prosperity. She asked the workers to prepare themselves for next

general elections.

The PML-N leader assured the party workers to resolve their

genuine problems on priority basis.