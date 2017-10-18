Nawaz Sharif to continue leading PML-N:Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and would continue leading the party.

Talking to a private news channel, he said former prime minister f was disqualified for having an ‘iqama’ but not on Panama Papers allegations.

He said no corruption was proved against former prime minister during Panama Papers investigations.

Tariq Fazal said a false propaganda was being hatched against PML-N government that it attacked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court.

“I was present outside NAB court at the time of last hearing and no such incident was occurred there,” he said.

He said all security arrangements had been finalized for NAB court hearing on Thursday (tomorrow) to avoid any untoward incident.

It was also agreed that total 15 persons including lawyers of Sharif family would come in the NAB court, he added.

He said he visited NAB court during appearance of Sharif family being a political worker.